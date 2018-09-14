Decent .com domain names are hard to come by these days. Chances are someone has already purchased the one you want or is sitting on it to resell for a huge profit. That’s what makes the relatively new .tech extension so attractive: There are many great choices still available and at prices that are hard to beat. Get a Radix.tech Domain Name for 10 years and pay just $54.99 right now at Android Community Deals. That’s a savings of 78% off the regular price.

Designed for technology enthusiasts, the .tech extension lets you get a great domain name at a fair price so you can build your brand. It’s the perfect solution for programmers, communicators, web developers, and even creatives. And you won’t be alone in the .tech revolution either. Big industry players such as Viacom and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) have already made the switch. Why not join them? Get your ideal Radix.tech domain name now and save in a big way.

Proclaim your love of technology and leave your imprint on the Web. Secure a Radix.tech Domain Name for 10 years for only $54.99, here at Android Community Deals.