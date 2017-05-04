‘The Big Journey’ is a new mobile game that will have you tilting your Android phone left and right, up and down. This casual action game stars another cat that will go on a new adventure to find his missing friend. Mr. Whiskers sets out to find Mr. Cho who is incidentally a dumpling master. Your aim is to go through a whole journey of jumping and running around different environments.

The game is more fun to play with the beautiful background music by Choconauts, a Ukranian folk band. In ‘The Big Journey’, jump around and bounce across those jelly pillows along the way and roll those mysterious mines and beautiful fields. You are on your way to find your cat friend but you will be meeting new ones by unlocking them in some levels.

This is one casual game that won’t stress you. It’s actually relaxing because of the easy gameplay. It’s challenging in a basic way as you will need to track down food for nutrition before you do more jumping.

If you don’t want tilt control, you can choose to use those three buttons you see on the screen. Ultimately, you just have to find Mr. Cho and your journey is over.

Download The Big Journey from the Google Play Store