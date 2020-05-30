If you are a Final Fantasy franchise buff, chances are you have been waiting anxiously for the release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. Announced by publisher Square Enix in 2018, the much-anticipated RPG has seen a lot of release dates being deferred. Over one and a half year hence, Square Enix has announced that the game would finally release on August 27, 2020, for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is an updated version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, which was released in 2003 on Nintendo GameCube. Being an upgrade, the new action RPG is expected to roll out with some enhancements. According to the game publisher, the Remastered Edition comes with a host of new and enhanced features – it gets an all-new Mimic feature that allows a player to take form of other players.

In addition to the novel Mimic system, the RPG comes with better-quality content and will let you explore dangerous dungeons and take on challenging bosses. The game features an online multiplayer option for the first time. Its audio is improved and visuals are now in high definition, which would allow players to better interact with the game’s world and its inhabitants.

If you’re a mobile gamer who wants to play with a friend playing out of a PlayStation – the game has you covered. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition comes with a feature called crossplay – this enables a gamer to play online with anyone, regardless of the platform.