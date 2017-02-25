Square Enix has made a hit out of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, a retro-looking RPG that is free to play and features the familiar gameplay common to most Final Fantasy titles. In celebration of the app hitting the 20 million download mark, the Japanese gaming company has updated the game to add a new story arc and expand the gameplay a bit.

If you’ve been playing Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, then you will be glad to know that a new update is rolling out which will add, among other things, a new Esper called Odin. This one can be had and used after you complete a side quest. The update also brings an improved summon function, a newly renovated quest menu and guides to aid players when gathering crafting materials. The home screen has also been revamped to allow better access to menus.

Also, the game is giving away the chance to summon a LOT of rare characters in what it calls an 11-summon draw. This is probably the biggest prize the developers have given out within the game. Hopefully, you guys are playing this game so you can enjoy these new updates.

If you want to update your game, visit the Google Play Store and do so right now.

SOURCE: Square Enix