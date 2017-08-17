Ariana Grande is in Final Fantasy. It’s true. You may still be in denial but the pop singer really is a video game character now. Maybe some of you don’t like the idea of her infiltrating your favorite game of all time but the artist is definitely a crowd-getter. An in-game collaboration between the singer and the guys behind FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS will be opened to fans and games beginning August 18 until September 1. The idea is you can acquire the character “Chic Ariana” to play inside the game.

To get the character, the player must finish a “Musical Showdown” stage. Feel free to dress up Chic Ariana with special equipment like the Magical Scrunchie, Microphone Stand, or a Fashionable Dancewear. These are enough to help you for battles and when you’re about to face the new boss–the Bard Spirit.

This Ariana Grande character is definitely intriguing but we know her fans will gladly jump on the bandwagon. Then again, how many young fans of this singer will want to geek out with Final Fantasy?

If you’re really just a fan of Final Fantasy and will only want to start playing FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS, you don’t have to mind the Ariana Grande character. How you play this RPG will always depend on you.

SOURCE: Square Enix