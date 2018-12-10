Our Android smartphones aren’t exactly robust enough to be able to organize and search for files just like you would on your desktop or laptop. But the arrival of apps like Files by Google (formerly Files Go) makes it a bit easier to do so. The newest update to this app brings support for USB OTG recognition as well as full folder functionality which should make it easier for you find pictures, documents, videos, or whatever it is that you save on your phone or on other storage devices.

USB on-the-go or more popularly known as OTG is something that people who have limited storage on their devices find very useful. With the latest update to the Files app, you will also now be able to browse through and look for files on your USB flash drive, memory card, and other devices you can attach to your phone. You can explore the contents of these OTG-powered devices through the Files app.

Another change that the app gets with this latest update is the ability to view full folder structures. This is something not exactly the same as when you browse folders on your computers, but it is the closest that it can get to for now. And even the files that you have on your previously mentioned OTG devices can also be viewed in its full folder glory. This should make it easier for you to find and open your files.

The update also includes the usual minor bug fixes that you can expect. You can now update the Files by Google app or if you haven’t tried it out yet, download it for free from the Google Play Store.