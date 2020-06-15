Protecting your social media presence and identity now seems to be the priority of a lot of people after several incidents over the past years. But another thing that you might want to take a look at are the files and data that are present in your mobile devices. If that is something that does concern you, Google might soon be bringing a tool for you. Files by Google seems to be testing out a new feature that would create an encrypted and password-protected folder for files that you deem important.

XDA Developers’ APK Teardown of the latest version of the Files by Google app detected this “Safe Folder” feature. It will allow users to place in that folder any files that they would like to protect and encrypt and then lock it with a four-digit PIN. They spotted the strings and then were able to enable the feature that we may be seeing in selected accounts as they continue to test it.

If this feature is enabled for you, you will see a “Safe Folder” button in the “Collections” section of your Browse tab. The first time you tap the folder, you’ll be asked to set up a 4-digit PIN which you have to remember or save in your notes or something because once you forget it, you won’t be able to open the folder again. Once you’ve set up your secure PIN, you can choose a file and tap on the Move to Safe Folder in the menu.

Since this folder is encrypted, the contents are hidden from other apps. Actually, it seems to be the files directly that are encrypted so if you forget your PIN, you might as well say goodbye to them. However, if you uninstall the app, the files will not be deleted. Re-install it and then create a new Safe Folder and all the new files will be moved there and saved in the .FilesByGoogle directory.

Now we don’t know yet when this feature will roll out or if it will actually become available for all users. Just make sure your Files by Google app is running the latest version and then let’s wait for an official update.