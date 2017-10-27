With the proliferation of so much information on the Internet, and a lot of them unverified and probably false, fact-checking is an art and a science. Google introduced the Fact Check tag last year as a way to help people identify which have already been verified by trusted news publishers and organizations. Now they’re partnering with nonpartisan organization International Fact-Checking Network of The Poynter Institute to have more verified fact checkers and also expanding fact checking to more regions around the world.

The IFCN is a relatively new organization that launched in 2015, around the time that fake news started insinuating itself into our daily online lives. They give training for those who want to be verified fact checkers, fund fellowships for those who want to pursue further studies, and they’ve also published a Code of Principles that has been adopted by such organization like the Associated Press, Washington Post, Factcheck.org, etc.

With this partnership between the organization and Google, they want to get more verified fact checkers through workshops, trainings, and offering stipends for new fact-checking organizations, eventually ensuring that more content on both Google Search and Google News have already been fact-checked. They will also translate the aforementioned Code of Principles to ten languages so that they can expand fact checking to other regions as well.

Google will also be offering free fact-checking tools to the IFCN community. They will be providing volunteer engineers for the Global Fact Checking Summit in Madrid on July 2018 to help developers come up with software solutions for fact-checking purposes.

