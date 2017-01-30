Make something that involves aliens and shooters and we’re certain that it will be a hit. This new mobile action game has that classic shooter feel combined with modern features. Xenoraid will have you fighting against the alien raiders because you are called to save the Earth. It is your duty to finish all those ten campaign missions and more challenges that will come your way.

You’re main goal is to survive and save the world. This classic shooter gameplay will have you playing for hours. It features some modern and brand new mechanics that will allow different missions play to be presented each time you open the app.

This action game includes advanced shooting mechanics and real-time fights switching between four fighters that you can upgrade. These fighters can also choose different weapons and take advantage of new strategic technologies available.

Xenoraid includes over 40 missions plus four boss fights. There’s also the Hard Mode that experts like you can play. If you’re still up for new challenges, there are new Survival levels with online leaderboards. Game requires a premium but it’s 50% off until February 8. In-app items can be availed so you can get tech and weapon upgrades.

Download Xenoraid from the Google Play Store