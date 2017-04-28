If you like your RPG with a little more speed rather than the slower and more thoughtful ones, game developer Light Arc Studio brings Castle Battles for your Android device. The action packed games are actually measured more in minutes rather than hours so it takes a special kind of talent to actually learn and master it. The first campaign is entirely free as part of their initial offer but of course after you’ve enjoyed that, you will have to cough up money for the next ones.

Your goal in this RPG is to expand your territory by building castles, amassing resources to support your empire, collect precious metals so you can buy armies to defend your properties (and get more properties as well), and of course defeat your enemies that will seek to take your castles. The first campaign called Les Moustchiers, where you fight to reclaim your homeland, will have 40 unique levels to get through.

The other three campaigns, which you can purchase after you’ve completed the first one, are called The Clearly Evil Empire (laugh at what befalls your enemies), The Purperilous (and its astral mysteries), and The Order of Awesome (the actual hero’s journey which will stop the narrative from unraveling). The game is played out in minutes and with the equally fast-paced electronic soundtrack by Ex-Static, you get all the more pumped up to finish the game in record time.

You can downed Castle Battles from the Google Play Store for free, or at least the first campaign is free. You can get the remaining 3 games for $4.99 or if you prefer to buy it per game, you pay $1.99 each.

SOURCE: Gamasutra