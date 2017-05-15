If you want a little bit of archeology and mystery mixed in your puzzler games, then you may want to try out a new game from called Faraway: Puzzle Escape, now available for Android smartphones and tablets. Not only do you get to walk “in the footsteps of your father” (well, at least your game father), you will also be able to explore ancient temples and solve mysterious puzzles as you live the life of a virtual adventurer while trying to solve the greatest mystery of your life.

The great mystery is that 10 years ago, your father disappeared 10 years ago. What made him such an interesting figure is that he was a collector of unusual artifacts and this may or may not have something to do with his disappearance. You will find yourself exploring a mysterious civilization and they will deem you worthy of knowing their secrets if you solve the puzzles and step up to the challenges that they have created.

You will get to explore 18 grand temples and each of them are chockfull of challenges in this world that probably has more secrets than a teenager’s diary. Speaking of diaries, you will also get to collect pages from your father’s diary so you can find out what really happened to him. You get an immsersive 3D world that you can enjoy all the more on 18:9 phones like the new flagships from Samsung and LG, the Galaxy S8 and the G6 respectively.

You can download Faraway: Puzzle Escape from the Google Play Store for free. Actually, the first 9 levels are free but after that, you will have to make an in-app purchase to continue playing.