If you were already alive in that era when PC games were all the rage, then you probably may have played platformer Fancy Pants Adventure at one point. And now, finally, we get a mobile game version of the game for Android devices. Just like the original, you get a lot of jumping and flipping and fancy running, but you don’t have to catch your breath because you’re probably just sitting in your coach swiping and moving your phone around.

Fancy Pants Adventure is just like any other platformer, but just a bit crazier and hyper. Your goal is to rescue your kidnapped sister, but it’s not that easy as you would have to stomp, kick, and slash through various enemies and across forests, caverns, pirate ships, and other adventurous places. But don’t worry, you have around 40 melee weapons and several kick-ass moves that will help you along the way.

The parkour style of gameplay is pretty fun although also heart attack inducing. You get to do a lot of challenges and races as you try to mount this daring rescue and unlock important things like weapons, hats, and more importantly, pants (don’t ask). As you play the game, you will also be able to unlock World 1 and World 2.

You can download Fancy Pants Adventures from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available, but you can also just patiently pay the game to unlock things until you finally rescue your virtual sister.

