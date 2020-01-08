If you’re still on Facebook and have not beefed up your data and privacy settings after all their security mishaps and troubles, now would be a good time to review what you are letting the public (and the company) see on your account. Facebook has updated its Privacy Checkup tool and made it simpler for you to check and double-check the important settings you need to note. They have divided it into four topics that you can use to strengthen your account security and also some tips to help you make the “right privacy decisions”.

The first section is probably the one that we usually check: Who Can See What You Share. You can review who can see your profile, (phone number, email, birthday), your posts, and also who are the people you’re blocking (in case you want to unblock some of them eventually). The How To Keep Your Account Secure will help you choose a stronger password and also let you turn on some login alerts so you’re always aware if someone seems to be logging in that isn’t you.

The third section is called How People Can Find You on Facebook. You will be able to control who can search for you on the social network and also how they can find you, through your phone number, email, or even with just your name. Lastly, you have the all-important Your Data Settings on Facebook. Here you will be able to review which third-party apps you’ve allowed to look at your information and remove the apps and websites that you no long want to give access to.

The Privacy Checkup Tool has actually been around since 2014 but the previous version is a bit complicated and not so easy to browse. They have now simplified it and it should take you a few minutes just to be able to review all four sections. And if you think you can’t be bothered to do so, remember Cambridge Analytica and all the other Facebook privacy things we’ve had to deal with and so you should make it a priority if you still intend to stay on the platform.

The new version of the Privacy Checkup Tool has started to roll out globally but not everyone yet has it as of this writing. Let’s wait a few days probably for them to finish the rollout.