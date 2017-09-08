If you consider your smartwatch’s watchfaces serious business, then you probably have been using the Facer watch face platform to explore and change what your wearable looks like. The latest update to the platform to version 4.0 brings a lot of new features that will make both developers and users happy. You get an overhaul of its user interface, verified accounts, watch face analytics, and even copyright and brand protection. Plus, you get a new exclusive tier for traditional watchmaker partners called the Watchmaker series.

Because Facer has more than 30,000 watchfaces currently in their database, the new verified accounts system is helpful to distinguish which are from brand partners and which are created by fans (not that one is better than the other). To also protect brands from copyright or trademark infringement, the Brand Protector feature automatically detects and flags designs uploaded on Facer that will violate a brand’s copyright. Partners can now also access Facer Analytics to see which of their designs and promotional efforts are working.

The platform has also been updated with a cleaner look, with user profiles now having a cover image, a featured watch face, and links to a user’s website or social media accounts. You also now get a carousel view to show off the different angles of a watch face, and the showcase view, in case you want just the watch faces in full screen without all the other items. And if you want to show off your new watch face, you can take Wrist Selfies with a gesture and then share them on your social media through the Facer app.

Lastly, they’re launching the Watchmaker Series, a platform exclusive for their traditional watchmaker partners. They recreate the popular dials from these brands into digital versions as watch faces for any smartwatch, bringing the two worlds together, sort of. There are 16 watch faces available from brands like Maurice Lacroix, ArtyA, MVMT, VAER Watches, etc.

SOURCE: Facer