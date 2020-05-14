Wanting to have a virtual lookalike seems to be a common thing with a lot of people. That is why you have things like Snapchat and Samsung’s own Bitmoji apps and features. Facebook also introduced a similar thing which they called Avatar but it was only previously available in selected countries. Now the feature is also rolling out in the U.S which means you will be able to build your own, well, avatar, and use it on your main Facebook app and in Facebook Messenger as well.

Avatar basically functions like the Bitmoji apps you might already be familiar with. You create a customized and virtual lookalike that you can then use when chatting with other people or commenting on their posts. It may seem a bit silly and trivial but it is a fun way for self-expression and representation for others who may feel that the available emojis out there are not necessarily relatable to them. But basically, it’s a fun way of making a virtual version of yourself.

Previously, Avatar was only available in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Canada. Facebook is now expanding it to the United States and even updated its customization options to add more hairstyles, completions, and outfits. You can only use these as stickers in comments on posts on the main app and on the Messenger app. They can also be used on the Facebook Gaming profile, which is apparently the popular way of using it in other countries. It will soon be available in text posts with backgrounds.

To start creating your avatar, go to the composer on the main app. Tap on the smiley face icon that brings you to the stickers and you’ll see a “Make Your Avatar” option. After you’ve created it, you can always go back and edit it if from the bookmark section on the mobile app. Tap on See More and then Avatars and you will be able to make the changes that you want until you’re satisfied with your virtual self.

There’s no news yet if they will also be rolling it out to other countries soon. It may be a good time to do so as people have a bit more time on their hands to play around with creating their virtual versions.