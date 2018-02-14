For people who like making lists, Facebook has got something new for you on the social network to add to your usual photo or video or text options. You can now create lists of your own and share them to whomever you want to share, whether it’s for public consumption or just for your friends or even for just specific people. This new feature is now available for Android users only, although iOS users will also be able to view the lists that their friends created.

While you could probably share lists previously through text posts, this one involves a bit more formatting. When you click on the “What’s on your mind” box, you’ll now see a list option under the add photo/video tab. There are popular list topics suggested, like “My goals for 2018” or “Songs I can’t stop listening to” or “Places I want to visit”. You can also create a list with your own title like “Reasons why I love Facebook’s new list thing” and then list as many as you want.

You can also choose the background color that you want. For now there’s blue, violet, red, orange, black, green, and something violet red. When people view your list on their newsfeed, only the first five options will show and they will have to tap on the expanding menu to see the others if there’s more than 5. People viewing it on mobile will see the list like you intended it, but those on desktop will just see a plain text list.

You can use the list option as a way to start discussions with friends or to help you decide on things through an informal survey (although you have a poll option there anyway) or to ask for suggestions or to just simply list down things that you want to share.

VIA: SlashGear