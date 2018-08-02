While digital brands will of course want you to spend as much time as you can on their products, they are also seeing a growing movement of people who want to find that balance between living a healthier online and offline life. And people appreciate brands that help them find that sweet spot between self-regulating use and still enjoying the apps and services. Facebook started bringing tools like this over the past year and now they’re bringing you more to help manage your time both on the main app and on Instagram.

It’s probably not surprising to know that there are people who spend countless hours on these two social networks. Well it won’t be countless anymore since they are bringing you tools so you can know how much time you really spend on the app so you can decide for yourself if this is a good thing or a bad thing. And if it’s a bad thing, there is now a tool that you can use to help you have more self-control. These are actually based on studies that Facebook did as well as extensive research and also feedback from the community.

Go to your settings section on your Facebook or Instagram app to start using these tools. On the former, go to the Your Time on Facebook section while with the latter, tap on Your Activity. On both apps, you’ll see a dashboard that will show the average time that you spent on either and you’ll also see how much time you’ve already spent just on this day. You can then set a daily reminder on how much time you should spend every day. This is something you can always change to adjust or you can cancel altogether.

While that reminder will not actually stop you from using the app, you can also now quickly access the Mute Push notification settings on both. Oftentimes, we use the app on our mobile device because we receive a notification that someone commented or liked our post or sent us a direct message. So to control yourself from opening the app over and over again, just mute the notifications when you need to focus on something.

These are just some of the things that Facebook is doing to help people spend “intentional, positive, and inspiring” times on their apps. Hopefully, they will bring us more tools that are easy to use and more accessible so that we can find that balance that we all want (hopefully).

SOURCE: Facebook