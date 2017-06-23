The Justice League movie is still a few months away, but DC will probably want to ride on the momentum of the hugely successful Wonder Woman movie. Warner Bros. has partnered with AR Studio and the Facebook Camera Effects Platform to bring the five main DC Superheroes in the Justice League movie into “mainstream augmented reality”. There are now five new camera effects on your built-in Facebook camera that you can play around with so you can be a superhero, at least virtually.

You will now be able to use your Facebook camera to turn yourself into Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, Flash, and Wonder Woman (don’t ask us where Superman is). Not only will you wear their mask or headgear, but you can even wield their superpowers. And the coolest thing is that if you raise your eyebrows, it will trigger the character’s “special trait”, courtesy of the immersion and interactivity from AR Studio.

So if for example you’re wearing the Batman mask and you raise your eyebrows, his iconic boomerang will appear on the screen. The Flash brings his superspeed background effects while Wonder Woman uses her shield to, well shield, you from enemy fire. Aquaman shows off his trident’s power while Cyborg uses his “scanning power” (whatever that is). Oh and Superman…wait, no, Superman isn’t here (yet).

They used actual movie CG assets to create these effects, making Warner Bros the first film studio to develop major motion picture camera effects with AR Studio and Facebook’s Camera Effects Platform. So have fun with the camera effects to tide you over

SOURCE: Facebook