Almost everybody who’s somebody on the internet has their own livestreaming platform, and that is especially true of Facebook. It launched Facebook Live in 2015, allowing users to live stream from their phone’s cameras, and the stream appears on the users’ timelines and their social media contacts can comment and react to these videos. This feature was positioned to compete with other popular streaming platforms like Periscope. These days, Facebook is also targeting game streamers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, hoping that they would transfer over to Facebook Live.

Facebook has recently unveiled its Facebook Gaming Creator Pilot Program. According to the world’s biggest social media platform, this is an effort make Facebook Live work better with game streamers, helping them get viewers and build communities on Facebook. This program will be creating new tools specifically for live streaming games.

Facebook also said that it is “actively exploring ways for fans to back their favorite gaming creators via payments during select live streams on Facebook.com.” So this is very much like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, only that streamers will use Facebook Live. And the API to make this possible has already been in place since 2016 – to help you stream from other devices like a PC.

There are no major details about the program yet – there is a cool video via the source link below – so you can watch out for more news and see how this new effort from Facebook unfolds. Twitch and YouTube Gaming are already big names in this market, so it would be great to see how Facebook can innovate and differentiate from those two juggernauts.

SOURCE: Facebook