Now that the public is finally aware that companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc are keeping voice recordings from various devices and even letting third-parties transcribe them, Facebook says why not just ask people for their recordings and pay them while they’re at it. But before you get excited about all the money you can make, we’re telling you it isn’t much. If you want to go ahead and help Facebook improve its smart video calling device, then start practicing saying “Hey Portal”.

Facebook has this marketing research app called Viewpoints where you can sign up and earn points for helping them out. The Verge says the new program is called Pronunciations and it is obviously something that will be for Portal, its smart video calling device. You will be asked to say “Hey Portal” followed by the first name of one of your friends in your friends list. You can do this for up to 10 friends and you have to record each statement two times.

If you complete one set of recordings, you will get 200 points in the Viewpoints app. However, you will not be able to cash out until you have at least 1,000 points. To reach that, you’ll have to make up to five sets of recordings which is what you’re allowed to do. However, don’t go buying that Porsche just yet. 1,000 points is equivalent to around $5 and you’ll be able to cash out through PayPal.

Facebook assures those who will participate that these recordings will not be connected to their Facebook profile. They also reiterate that they don’t share Viewpoints activity on Facebook and other related apps, without your permission. Now how these recordings will improve Portal’s service is something that isn’t clear at this point, except that the program is called pronunciation so it should be connected to that.

You can sign up for the Pronunciations program if you’re at least 18 years old, you have at least 75 friends, and you live in the U.S. It will not be available for all users right away though so you may have to wait until it reaches you.