When someone gets locked out of their Facebook account for some reason, the instinct would be to freak out first right? Well, that is, if you’re that attached to your social media life of course. And while there are various ways to get yourself unlocked, Facebook is testing out a quicker but safer (well, sort of) way to do so. It seems they’re testing out a facial recognition ID, in case you don’t have access to the other ways that they have provided.

Facebook confirmed with the source site that they are indeed randomly testing out a facial recognition featured as another way of verifying that you really own that account that you’re trying to unlock. It will be an optional feature of course, alongside the two-factor authentication through SMS that some people are currently using. But just in case you’re traveling abroad and you don’t have access to your SMS, this is an option that you can use.

They need to test out if this feature is vulnerable to hackers and if it is reliable enough because as well all know, people are very protective and paranoid nowadays when it comes to their social media identity. The privacy issue also has to be looked at, since things like their facial recognition for photo tag suggestions has occasionally come under fire from Internet security advocates.

While it shouldn’t really be an issue for your privacy, since you’re trying to get back into your account, after all, anything that has to do with biometric data should be secured and protected. If you’re one of the few users that are part of the test group, tell us how your experience with it has been so far.

VIA: Tech Crunch