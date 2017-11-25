Facebook hasn’t really been subtle about their plans to actually take over or entice Snapchat’s user base by copying all their most popular features and bringing it to their own Messenger app. While there are probably not that many Snapchat users jumping ship, there are probably Messenger users staying put and not transferring to other messaging apps because of new features being introduced. The latest one they’re testing out to users copies the streak feature that encourages you to continue talking to your contacts just so you can keep a streak going.

Next to the name of the person you’re chatting with on Messenger, you will see a counter that shows some “fun facts” about how you’re communicating with the person, using emojis that you’ll have to learn to decipher. For example, a lightning bolt indicates someone you’ve been chatting with for at least three days in a row. There is also a number that shows you how long the streak has been. You will also get a message encouraging you to “keep the streak going”.

If you’re using Snapchat, this is something very familiar to you. In fact, the streak is probably one of the reasons why some kept using the app every day. Yeah, you get nothing out of keeping that streak going, but apparently, teenagers like accepting the challenge. Some Messenger users aren’t happy about it though, with one saying streak counts actually bother him for some reason.

Messenger is testing out streak counts… Streak counts really bug me. pic.twitter.com/leDRemkSR3 — case (@CaseSandberg) November 22, 2017

Not all Messenger users will be seeing this as Facebook confirmed they’re still in the testing stage. Let’s see if they get honest feedback about it and if they will release it after.

VIA: Mashable