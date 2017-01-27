As if ads and sponsored posts are not enough, Facebook has added some more right on your Messenger home screen. It’s not as bad as you think because ideally, the ads will be related to your current interests. We’re no longer surprised how Facebook knows what you want right now because the app knows your search history and recent actions. If you live in Australia or Thailand, you may be part of a group of people testing those Messenger ads.

While in your inbox, companies and marketers can place one ad at a time. Right below the recent conversations, you will see those ads flashing. It’s very similar to when you see a friend going online or how birthday notifications show up. You won’t see the ad in full if you don’t click on it.

How effective is the Messenger in driving sales, increasing customer satisfaction, and building brand awareness? Facebook says it is because more people use Messenger and it’s easier to jump from the Facebook News Feed to conversations within Messenger. We know a lot of people who prefer to interact on Messenger with brands and companies.

Test groups of people in Australia and Thailand will be gathered in the next few weeks. This is another way for businesses and brands to market their products and services. Reaching potential customers is the goal so hopefully, the new placement of ads will help them.

Facebook reported that more the one billion messages are sent on Messenger each month between companies and people as potential consumers.

