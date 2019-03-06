Facebook is still the top social network even after almost a decade. We know many people have already quit but no doubt millions of people still can’t. We know it’s also not exactly private and secure especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It’s still constantly updating but we’re not sure how much data are being tracked by the app. The likes of Privacy International is there to tell the world details ordinary people may not know. In the recent past, it informed the public how some apps found in the Google Play Store send personal data to Facebook automatically.

What happens is that your phone sends data to Facebook even if the app is logged out and even if you do not have an account with the network. The people were informed of the problem and the apps mentioned finally responded by making the necessary changes.

Privacy International tested the apps again and about two-thirds have updated. Apps like Spotify, KAYAK, and Skycanner were found to no longer connect with Facebook.

It is a big leap for most of the apps previously flagged but unfortunately, others still send data to Facebook. Some examples of those apps are the King James Bible app, Indeed job search app, Duolingo, Yelp, Qibla Connect, and Muslim Pro.

This is a problem of privacy as it brings different kinds of information about the user–all his interests, routines, and identities. Not many people may be affected directly but all information gathered can be used for other purposes.

Privacy International already raised this particular issue with the European Data Protection Supervisor and the European Data Protection Board. Hopefully, related work will be done to address the problem.

Developers of the apps listed have also been informed of the issue. We’re expecting more will respond positively and make the necessary actions.

SOURCE: Privacy International