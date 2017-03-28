Just last week, Google Maps introduced a real-time location sharing option that would make it easier for you to tell the people you want to know where exactly you are now and to track your progress towards your specified destination. Now, it’s the turn of Facebook Messenger to roll out a similar feature. Called Live Location, you will now be able to share where you are with your friends and loved ones for those times where you would need to let them know your exact location.

This feature was actually already in the testing stage for some time and it looks like those who were able to try it liked it. If you’re the kind of person where letting people know your exact location is a pretty important aspect, then this is something that you would need. You also have the option to share Live Location with just one person or to a group of people in your Messenger.

To start sharing where you are, tap on the Location icon or tap the more icon then select location. It will lead you to a map of the area where you are currently in. You need to tap the blue bar so you can share your Live Location for 60 minutes. You’ll see how much longer you’re sharing through a count down clock in the lower right hand corner of the map. But if you want to end the location sharing earlier, you need to tap the Stop Sharing button.

You can also share a static point, in case you need to share with your friends where you’re supposed to meet up or where that coffee shop they need to try out is located. Tap the location pin and then the red pin in the upper right hand corner. You will be able to search for a location or drag and drop the pin on the map then send it to your contact. Live Location is rolling out to users so check out if the update has reached you already.

SOURCE: Facebook