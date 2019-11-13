For those who do a lot of transactions over the various Facebook properties, you now have an option to use just one system within the main app and soon to their other products. Facebook Pay is now available in the U.S. so you can have a more convenient way of paying for products, peer-to-peer transactions, gaming purchases, and even supporting your favorite causes. While you could already previously make payments over across their apps, this is just a more unified and simplified way to do so.

Facebook Pay lets you add your preferred payment method so that every time you need to make a payment or purchase across Facebook products, you don’t need to enter and re-enter your bank or card details. You have the option to set it up per app or just use one across all the apps or at least where it’s currently available right now. Of course, you will be able to view all the payments you made, manage your payment methods, and update your settings through Facebook Pay.

To set up Facebook Pay, go to the Settings of the main app or website and when available, tap on Facebook Pay and then add a payment method. So the next time you need to make a payment, either for event tickets, in-game purchases, person-to-person payments on Messenger, select Pages and businesses on the Facebook Marketplace, and to support fundraisers, you can just choose Facebook Pay as your payment option.

Of course, given Facebook’s not-so-recent and recent issues, one concern when using Facebook Pay is security. They assure that they have designed the platform to “securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers”. You will also be able to add a PIN or use your touch or Face ID recognition to make it even more secure than it originally is supposed to be. And they also remind users that they do not receive or store your biometric information if that’s a concern.

For now, Facebook Pay is available for the main app, Messenger, and Pages. Eventually, it will also roll out to WhatsApp and Instagram. Only users in the U.S. will get to enjoy this payment system right now.