When you’re on your mobile device and scrolling through your Facebook feed, you will sometimes come across photos that warrant a closer look. While you could already previously pinch to zoom in, you’ve probably wondered if there was a more convenient way to do so. Now it looks as if they have started rolling out a new feature that lets you zoom in and out of the picture without necessarily having to leave your News Feed and interrupt your train of Facebook thought.

Previously, you could already do your pinch and zoom gesture, but you would have to tap on the photo first to open it and then zoom in to your eyes’ desire. However that did take you out of your News Feed and even though it’s a tiny, minor inconvenience, of course we’d want something a little simpler, as we always do. So now you don’t have to tap the picture to zoom in. As soon as you see one on your timeline that you want to look at, go ahead and pinch and zoom.

The advantage of this, aside from taking off a few micro-seconds of time, is that you can actually expand that photo more if you zoom in while on the News Feed as compared to when you actually open the photo and zoom. However, so far, it only works on individual images and not entire albums that you see on your timeline. For that you’d still have to tap and open and zoom.

This new minor feature seems to be working for a lot of Android users but not yet for all. So it might either be a test or the rollout is really gradual. If it’s the former, hopefully they will still have it available for all users soon and if it’s the latter, then you just have to wait your turn.

VIA: The Verge