Facebook is aiming to be more than just a place where you post food porn or selfies or you strongly express your opinion about anything under the sun (although those are of course, still legitimate forms of expression). They have given charities a space and platform to help them raise the funds they need, and now they are extending this to personal fundraising causes as well as add donate buttons for Pages that are doing FB Live broadcasts.

We’ve seen the rise of sites like Go Fund Me and even Kickstarter where you can raise funds for personal projects of yours, whether it’s for your continued education or a loved one’s battle with cancer. Since most of your contacts are probably on Facebook, the social network wants to give you an additional platform to help you reach your goals. They will be charging a 6.9% + $.30 fee that will cover processing fees, fundraiser vetting, security, and fraud protection, which are pretty important things for this kind of projects.

Facebook is allowing Personal Fundraiser to cover costs for things like education, medical, pet medical, crisis relief, personal emergency, and funeral and loss. Your friends (and even strangers) can donate to your project with just a few taps and they don’t have to leave Facebook at all. Donors or potential donors will also be able to see how they are connected to you and who’s connected to who, etc.

Verified Pages can also now have a donate button when they do their Facebook Live broadcasts. This is a good way for brands, business, organizations, and public figures to raise funds for a cause that they either initiated or they are supporting. People can donate while watching and even after the broadcast ends. So if you’re needing some extra funds and it falls under the categories Facebook specified, go and create your personal fundraiser now.

