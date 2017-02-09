The Safety Check feature of Facebook, which they launched back in 2014, has been a pretty helpful tool for people to let their loved ones know that they are safe during times of disasters like earthquakes, floods, etc (although it is also a much abused tool as well). And since the social network is somewhat what most people use as well to ask for help during these times as well, Facebook has now included a Community Help feature so people will know where to direct help during times of crisis.

We’ve seen how a community, even a social media one, comes together to help make things happen during times of disaster. Whether it’s food, shelter, or transportation that the affected people need, we have been using social media to ask for help or give help. So the folks over at Menlo Park have decided to make it Facebook official with Community Help. When disaster strikes, you will be able to find and give help through the new feature.

Facebook says they have consulted with experts, humanitarian relief organizations and field researchers so that the feature will be truly relevant. For its first outing, Community Help will only be available in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the US. It will be working for natural and accidental incidents like earthquakes, or building fires. Your Safety Check needs to be activated in order to use Community Help during times of crisis.

Reporting agencies NC4 and iJet International will alert Facebook of global incidents and then the social network will give it a title and monitor posts around the area. People can find or give help and message others directly through connecting on Safety Check. Hopefully this will fastback relief efforts in affected places.

SOURCE: Facebook