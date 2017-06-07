You probably don’t really need to have your whole Facebook feed on larger screens, but when you heard that the social media giant now has an app for Android TV, you most likely had visions of yourself scrolling through your friends’ posts and chatting with them on your TV screen. However, the app actually only shows videos from your feed and those that the algorithm thinks you might like to watch. This is probably in preparation for something that they will be unveiling soon.

There wasn’t really any big announcement from them, which indicates how unimportant this is, at this point. It will probably be something bigger in the future as the persistent rumor is that Facebook is going into producing original video content soon. But for now, you will just have to be satisfied with watching 9GAG videos or that Live broadcast from a concert you’re missing.

If your TV has Android built-in, go to the Google Play Store and download the Facebook app. You will need to go to Facebook.com/device to log in to your account and you will be given a code that will be displayed on your screen. You will then see the different categories of Facebook videos, including Suggested (videos shared by your friends plus those suggested by Facebook), Live, Games, and even Your Videos.

Will you be watching Facebook videos on your TV screen? Or will you wait until the whole Facebook experience is complete? Or will you just wait for when they actually do launch original video content?

VIA: 9 to 5 Google