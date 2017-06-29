It seems like it’s love all around on Facebook even though we’re way past Valentine’s Day. That’s because the social networking giant has reached an unprecedented 2 billion users as of this June 2017, as announced by founder Mack Zuckerberg. They’re not calling it users actually, but “people connecting and building communities” on the platform every month. To celebrate, they have launched their new Good Adds Up campaign, which includes a “personalized” video and some stories about people spreading the love using Facebook.

The Good Adds Up campaign is all about celebrating how we lift each other up by reacting with Love, sharing people posts, and building our own little communities within Facebook. According to their numbers, 175 million people tap the heart button every day on the average and more than 800 million people like something. There are also 1 billion people who join or launch Groups every month. In the next few days, they will also be sharing personalized experiences.

After you watch the main video that they created which celebrates all these, you can visit facebook.com/goodaddsup so you can request for your own video. It looks like they pull random photos from your profile which match the caption, but you also have the option to edit it and choose what photos you want to include. You’ll also see there some stats about you, like how many heart reactions you’ve given this year, how many new friends you’ve added this month, and how your groups have grown.

You will also get a thank you message from Facebook in the news feed when you “love” a post, greet someone happy birthday, and create a group. In the US, they will be sharing inspiring stories of people who are using the platform to connect with people and communities. Expect more Good Adds Up goodies over the next few days.

