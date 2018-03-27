Facebook previously made an announcement earlier this year that news feeds for US users will now prioritize local news from publishers, in a bid to be more relevant and for them to be updated with news relevant to their respective communities. Now they are rolling out this change in the news feed globally, for those who are in all the other markets and includes all languages as well. So users will most likely see a slightly noticeable change in the publishers they see on their timeline.

Basically, what this just means is that you’ll see more local sources on your news feed, at least the ones that you follow. These publishers may be covering the city that you live in or other cities that you may care about or be interested in. That is also dependent on the kinds of news that you read, like, share, or comment on. And while we do live in a global community now, people still tend to be more interested in news that’s close to them and will impact them directly.

Facebook is also helping local publishers reach their intended audience. If they cover multiple, nearby cities to still reach those that care about what’s happening if they’re also in nearby cities. If people in those cities are most likely to read articles from their domain than the people outside the cities, then they’ll still be considered local.

Given all that, you’ll still probably see less posts from publishers as Facebook recently announced they were changing their algorithm to prioritize posts from users’ family, friends, and colleagues rather than brands and publishers.

SOURCE: Facebook