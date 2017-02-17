When Facebook started letting users insert GIFs into Messenger conversations, this brought much joy from those who prefer to use things other than words to communicate or react to their loved ones’ messages. However, as much fun as it is, Facebook uses only one repository and that is most often just Tenor. But now users are reporting that their Messenger apps seem to be allowing them to insert GIFs from the Google Keyboard or Gboard, as it’s now called.

We never received an official announcement from Facebook that this is now allowed so we don’t really know if this is a server-side update or if this has existed for some time now. Some versions can insert GIFs from their Gboard while some show received GIFs and the GIF button in the Gboard, but they couldn’t actually send GIFs. But if you have version 106, it looks like this minor improvement is already working properly.

Now why is it a big deal if you can now insert GIFs from the Gboard? Well, basically it’s because it has more sources rather than just one and so it’s more fun to look for the appropriate one to send to your friends and family. You are able to search the GIF library of sites like Giphy, Tumblr, Tenor and other sources.

Previously you still had to download another app to get more sources, but now as long as you have Gboard installed and you’re using it on your Android device, then your Messenger GIF game is more on point. So update your Messenger app to the latest version and see if it’s working for you.

VIA: Android Police