Facebook seems to not be running out of things to add to its Messenger built-in camera in order to continually mimic and challenge Snapchat and other similar apps. You have emojis, stickers, GIFs, filters, etc so that every photo or video that you take can be more fun than usual and you can waste so much time looking for the perfect add-on to your message or post. Now they’re introducing 3D objects called World Effects so you can “capture and share fun moments with your family and friends.”

When you open your Messenger Camera, you will now find even more options to add to a photo or video that you want to take. You have a floating heart that you can add to show your significant other how much you love them. You have an arrow to help point to where you want them to look. You even have celebratory robots and guitar-playing unicorns to add, and they come with sound effects to boot, perfect for amusing or annoying your friends. There are also word bubbles like “love”, “heart”, and “miss you” if you’re feeling especially cheesy.

Adding a World Effect is pretty easy, if you’re used to using filters and stickers on your photo or video. Just open the Messenger Camera from your Inbox or while you’re already in a conversation with someone. Then scroll right to look through the various 3D effects you can add. Tap it to add to your image, capture it, then go ahead and share in the conversation or to add to your Story.

Facebook says this is just “early versions” of World Effects in Messenger. It should be available for most users around the World now, so enjoy capturing and sharing all those shenanigans.

SOURCE: Facebook