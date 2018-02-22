While you could do group voice or video chats for some time now on Messenger, adding people to the call wasn’t convenient previously. You would have to make sure everyone’s added to the group before you make the call or end your current conversation to add more people to the call. Finally, Facebook has fixed this inconvenience by letting you add people easily even when you’re already talking to someone on your voice chat or video call.

This is actually a minor update but very important if you do a lot of audio and video calls using Messenger. While you’re already on the call, you just need to tap on the “+ person” icon on the bottom right, beside the camera icon. Then choose who are the contacts that you want to include in your conversation, and voila, it’s as easy as that. Just continue with your audio or video call and then if you need to add another contact, do the same process.

You will still be able to use the filters and effects to make your video calls more interesting (or annoying, depends on what you think of it). And after the audio or video call ends, you can still keep the conversation going since it automatically creates a group chat in your Inbox. You can of course opt not to continue it in a group chat if the video call was just a one-time thing by deleting the group conversation.

Download the latest version of Messenger or update your current one so you can enjoy this simple but important addition to your conversations.

SOURCE: Facebook