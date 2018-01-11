Facebook Messenger may be one of the most helpful apps available today but some parents certainly don’t want their kids using it. There’s the danger of strangers and stalkers reaching out to them. To be safe, parents and guardians are recommended to install Messenger Kids instead on Fire tablets. The app features special parental controls so adults can have peace of mind that the children are protected from unwanted intruders and inappropriate content.

The Amazon Appstore has just listed the Facebook Messenger Kids app for Android. The iOS version for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch has been out since December but it’s only now the Android community can take advantage of it.

Screen time for the children must be regulated. Of course, parents too must practice (try harder) not to spend much time on social media (ehem, Facebook) but for the kiddos, they can be helped by some monitoring tools their parents can utilize. The Messenger Kids that is downloadable now from the Amazon Appstore.

Messenger Kids allows safer texting and video calls. It simply limits the list of people who can contact and communicate with your children from the Amazon Fire Tablet. The environment is controlled mainly by the parents of those 13 years old and below. You can’t easily delete messages and they won’t disappear. (Sorry, kids.)

To make things more fun, there are emojis, frames, GIFs, and stickers to use. They’re all kid-appropriate so all those group video calls or one-on-one video chats will be more interactive and interesting. The app is easy to use and is very kid-friendly you’d actually want to use it for yourself because of the stress-free environment.

A Messenger Kids account doesn’t automatically mean a Facebook account for your child. The account is just for the Messenger app so don’t worry about your kids being “out there”.

Download Messenger Kids from the Amazon Appstore

VIA: TechCrunch