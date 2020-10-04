Trick or treating and Halloween parties are probably not the wisest things to do right now in the midst of a pandemic but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some spooky fun. A lot of the scary treats will probably be happening online later this month but you can always start early. Facebook Messenger is bringing you some new artwork and augmented reality experiences so your messages and video calls will be a bit more fun during this fall season.

Messenger is bringing to virtual life a haunted house that you can use for the whole month of October. Each week, you’ll get a differently themed room from Dr. Madhaus’ Halloween Mansion. You will get 360 degree animated backgrounds and AR effects which you can use in your video calls, photos taken through your Messenger camera or activities in your Messenger Rooms. This way you can celebrate Halloween with loved ones, even if it’s just virtually.

If you don’t want to go on video calls, you can also just send spooky stickers to the people you’re chatting with. Messenger has a Halloween sticker pack that currently has 16 stickers in purple, green, and of course orange themes including a pumpkin, bats, mummies, ghouls, or just a simple boo. The sticker pack is now available for download on Messenger but we don’t know if they’ll be adding more later on.

Messenger has also partnered with Universal Pictures and Crash McCreery, a legendary character and creature designer. They’re bringing 360 backgrounds and AR filters from the Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon. While a lot of you are probably too young to remember these movies, you can still have fun exploring the backgrounds and virtual dress-ups.

To use all of these new spooky designs, simply open your Messenger camera and start taking photos or start a video call in your Messenger app or Messenger Room. They will be releasing new artwork all throughout October.