While we continue to rely on video calls to keep in touch with our loved ones during this pandemic, video messaging apps will continue to add more features to get you to be loyal users. Facebook Messenger is still one of the most popular messaging apps but they have been strengthening their video calling capabilities to meet the growing demand for it. They previously added the screen sharing feature for desktop and now they’re expanding this as well to mobile devices.

Video calls are mainly for you to see and talk to your loved ones that you can’t see in person yet. But there are also times when you want to show them something on your phone or screen so you can virtually share an experience or a memory or even shop together. That’s where screen sharing comes in. As its name implies, you will be able to share with the person or people you’re video chatting with what’s on your smartphone or tablet screen.

When you’re on the video call already, swipe up on the call controls part and you’ll see the option to start sharing your screen. Obviously, once you start sharing it, your video screen will be paused until such time you want to stop sharing and just go back to video chatting. You can share photos on your camera roll or shop together on your favorite online store or even browse social media together.

Screen sharing will also be available on Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on the web and mobile versions. Facebook will soon be adding the ability to control screen sharing in Rooms and even expanding up to 50 the number of people you can share your screen with. The controls will let you determine the limits of screen sharing or to make it available to everyone that is in the call.

Facebook has started rolling out screen sharing globally in the latest version of the Messenger for Android app. They are hoping that this feature will make you feel a little bit closer to your loved ones.