It seems that more and more people are getting into the whole Facebook Live and Mark Zuckerberg and co are coming up with more ways to get even more people involved with either watching or creating content. They are now introducing a way for people to privately chat with their friends while watching a video live. Plus, they’re bringing the Live With feature to all profiles and pages so that you can have guests on your Facebook Live sessions.

While seeing other people’s messages and even chatting with them occasionally is one of the benefits of watching a public broadcast on Facebook, there are times when you’d want to just chat with your mates about that live training of your favorite (or least favorite) football team or your celebrity crush’s ongoing live video chat. Now you can invite friends to go to a private chat while you’re watching a live public broadcast. They can either be already watching the video chat or you can invite them to watch and then join your private chat. You can just as easily go back to the public chat as well.

Meanwhile, the Live with Friends feature that rolled out to public figures is now available for all profiles and Pages (at least on iOS). It lets you invite a friend or a random viewer to join you on your Facebook Live video even if you’re not in the same place. You can do so by selecting a guest from those who are watching in the Live Viewers section or just tap a comment from the viewer and they can join your broadcast. If you’re on portrait mode, it will be a picture-in-picture experience and if you’re on landscape mode, it can be side by side.

The Live Chat with Friends is already available for Android devices while the Live With feature will be coming soon. No time period has been given for now, but hopefully it will not be that far behind iOS.

SOURCE: Facebook