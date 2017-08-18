If you’re active on Facebook and you indicate your birthday on your profile, chances are you get an avalanche of greetings from friends and even mere acquaintances on your special day. The social media giant wants to give you more than just greetings and testimonials to how awesome you are every time that day rolls around. Those who are in the US can now get people to support a cause they care about to celebrate their birthday. You can also now get your friends through a video on their special day.

If you live in the US and you want to raise funds for a cause that you support, you can ask your friends and family to donate by creating a fundraiser in the honor of your birthday. There are currently more than 75,000 nonprofits that are officially fundraising on Facebook and you can choose from any of them as the cause that you and your contacts will support. Two weeks before your birthday, you’ll receive a Facebook notification and giving you the option to create a fundraiser.

You will also now receive notifications for a video specially created by Facebook to celebrate your friend’s birthday. If you like the photos included as well as the message included, which is basically “Happy Birthday (friend’s name)” plus a photo of you with your friend. It is of course visible to you only at first but it is of course sharable if you want to use it to greet a friend.

Nothing beats celebrating in person with your loved ones of course but for when you can’t a more thoughtful online birthday greeting is the next best thing. Plus, you also get to help that cause you really believe in and let friends and family contribute to it.

SOURCE: Facebook