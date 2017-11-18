Facebook is really pushing hard for video content on its platform, particularly original content creators. During their VidCon last June, they promised to bring more tools for those who make their living through online video content or support their business with FB Live content. Mark Zuckerberg himself stated that their new objective is “time well spent” through videos watched. Now they have finally unleashed the Creator App which includes Live Creative Kit, better community management, etc. The bad news is that it’s only available for iOS devices for now, although Android will be coming soon.

The Creator App contains a Live Creative Kit which will allow those doing FB live to create intros and outros that they can automatically add everytime they do a broadcast. The kit also comes with custom live stickers and graphics frames so you can create a consistent look in your broadcasts and original videos as well. Creators will also be able to use the camera effects and frames that you can normally use in Facebook Stories. You will also be able to crosspost on other platforms like Instagram.

To make it easier to manage their community, creators also get a unified inbox which will have all the comments from Facebook, Instagram, and then messages from Messenger. It should make it easier to manage and respond to all of them. And very important for those who are using videos to fuel their business is the insights section where they can access metrics and analytics to guide their content creation.

They can also have access to a new website called Facebook for Creators where they can find resources and tips to help improve their content and grow their audience. No news yet as to when the Creator App will be available for Android though.

SOURCE: Facebook