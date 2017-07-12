Since there are more than 1 billion users currently on Facebook Messenger, it was only a matter of time until they figured out how to monetize the platform. They are now in the beta testing phase for introducing ads into your Inbox and it is rolling out worldwide. But before you panic and post a lengthy rant against Facebook introducing another way to interrupt your conversations, it is not as intrusive as it sounds. Well, not that much.

Unlike the super annoying video ads that will appear in the middle of you watching the latest cute puppies video from 9gag or something, the ads will not necessarily pop up in the middle of your chat with your friends. The Inbox advertisements will appear in between your various chats and not in the actual conversation. So if you don’t like the ad, you can just skip over it and not necessarily have to click on it to get to your chat boxes.

There are two other types of ads that they are testing out, one of which is called a “Click to Messenger” ad. Users will be able to converse with the advertiser when they click on an ad that appears in their inbox. The other one is called sponsored messages. Brands will be able to send messages directly to users that they’ve previously conversed with in Messenger. So if you like chatting with brands, prepare yourself for some sales and marketing messages from them soon.

While this is a worldwide rollout, not everyone will see ads immediately. They will be expanding the beta testing when they receive initial feedback.

