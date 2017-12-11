Can you believe that it’s only been a year since Facebook brought Instant Games on to our Messenger? For some, particularly those annoyed by it, it feels like it’s been years. But yes, the social media giant is celebrating the first anniversary of this social gaming platform by bringing two new features that will make people engage and connect more with friends (and new friends) even while playing games and becoming a tad competitive. Plus of course, there are a ton of upcoming new games including Angry Birds, Sonic Jump, Disney Tsum Tsum, and Puzzle & Dragons.

We knew that live streaming would eventually come to Instant Games, and now, it’s finally here. Those who love to talk while playing their games, either by doing commentary or trash talking opponents now have a chance to do so through Facebook Live. Just tap on the camera icon in the upper right corner, choose the audience you want to broadcast to, write a short description, and then press the “Start Live Video” button. When you finish broadcasting, it will be published to your page or profile, but you can remove it anytime.

The other new feature is the ability to play games while video chatting with your friends or family members. Aside from discussing and sharing moments while playing a game, you can also use effects, filters, and capture these moments for posterity’s sake (or to blackmail your friend jk). The first game that will get the video chat feature is Words With Friends, which is perfect as people can get ultra-competitive while playing this.

Currently, there are over 70 games available on Instant Games and that number will be going up with the addition of new titles, some of which are the most popular franchises. You’ll get Angry Birds, Sonic Jump from SEGA, the cuties from LINE’s Disney Tsum Tsum, and Puzzle & Dragons from GungHo Online Entertainment.

SOURCE: Facebook