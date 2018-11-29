While Facebook has helped us not just keep in touch with loved ones all over the world and even news from beyond your periphery, sometimes we actually lose sight of what’s just around us. So now they are making it easier for their users to find not just news but also important information in their respective towns and cities and communities. The Today In section is now expanding to more cities in the US and is also being tested out internationally for the first time in Australia.

According to Facebook’s research, more than half of their respondents actually want more localized news and community information in their feed. This includes breaking local news, city council meetings, crime reports, weather updates, bus schedules, road closures, etc. These are important things for people to know so they can make plans, adjust their schedules, and more importantly, find ways to support and help out in their local communities.

So now Facebook is expanding their Today In section to more cities in the US and even doing a test run in Australia. It is a separate section within the Facebook app itself for users who are living in places where it’s available. But you can also turn on the local updates in your settings so you’ll be able to see local news and information more regularly on your news feed.

Facebook is also now testing out having local alerts from the government and first responder pages to bring time-sensitive and need-to-know information to users’ feeds. On your News Feed and in the Today In section, you’ll be able to see the local alert label so you know it’s important information that you need to know right at that moment. This can be important for natural disasters, blackouts, dangerous local situations, etc.

Today In has now been expanded to more than 400 cities in the US. Hopefully they’ll be able to bring it to more local places not just in the US but even in other parts of the world.

