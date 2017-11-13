While you probably don’t need another new stand-alone app just to keep track of all the events that may be happening and are posted on Facebook, here we are with a new one called Local. It’s actually a re-tooling of the Events app that was launched last year, but now instead of just having calendar and event listings, you also get local business listings and even user reviews of said places. So it’s really a kind of Yelp service but integrated into what is probably your most-used social media app.

The Events app already had a listing of all the events that are near you or might be relevant to your interests. The new Local app carries that over, as well as a calendar of those that you’ve chosen to attend and indicated you’re interested in. If all of your friends or loved ones are on Facebook, this is a good tool to figure out what to do if you’re out of ideas and then to make plans with whomever, using the Local app.

The additional thing that the app has is to include localized businesses. It uses the same search engine on the Facebook main app, but this time it’s a listing of the various business pages available. There are also details about users who checked-in at the places and also their reviews about the products and devices. Places include restaurants, bars, stores, and other attractions that have a physical business listing.

The main Facebook app does have all of these things, so having a stand-alone app like Local may not be a necessity. But if you want all of the events and business listings separate, then it’s something to check out. You can download it for free from the Google Play Store. However, it’s only available in limited territories.

VIA: SlashGear