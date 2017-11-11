In a perfect world, those intimate and personal photos that you take for and with your partner should remain just between the two of you, even after a breakup. But as we all know, this world is far from perfect and people can be horrible sometimes and those sensitive photos can make its way to your other friends and worse, to the greater public, if an ex is hell-bent on revenge. Facebook is trying to fight this trend with a new pilot program they’re testing in Australia.

The trend has been called “revenge porn” but Facebook would rather call it “non-consensual intimate image” uploading. The program is in partnership with the Australian eSafety Commissioner’s Office. If you initially hear how you can “join” the program to ensure none of your intimate photos get shared out there, you might balk at first. But Facebook is doing its best to explain and reassure its users that it’s actually safe. Well, we hope.

You need to complete an online form on the official website of the eSafety Commissioner’s Office and then send the concerned image to yourself on Messenger. The office will not be able to access the image, but they will notify Facebook that there was a submission. Facebook uses AI and computer vision to create a photo hash or digital footprint so that specific file or image cannot be uploaded anywhere on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. Once the photo is hashed, you will be notified so you can delete the photo from the Messenger thread.

It sounds a bit complicated and maybe even dangerous, but if you really want to protect yourself from any possibility of your ex uploading that picture, then this is one thing you can do. This pilot will only run in Australia for now, so let’s see how it does. But of course, you can always report any photo or video that was shared on the social network without your consent. This pilot program is merely a preemptive strike.

SOURCE: Facebook