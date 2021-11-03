It has been a while since we heard anything about Facebook’s Face Recognition system or even mentioned it. A few years ago, Facebook was testing out the facial recognition feature to unlock accounts. It was introduced to help users find untagged photos. Users were also then given the option to turn facial recognition on or off. Fast forward to November 2021, Facebook is shutting down the Face Recognition system. If you opted before to use the system, sorry, you won’t be recognized in images and videos from now on.

Facebook also said this move will definitely impact the Automatic Alt Text (AAT). Those image descriptions usually provided for the blind and visually-impaired users will stop including the name of persons previously recognized. The descriptions will still be available but no names will be shown.

This change has something to do with the demand for improved privacy and security. Facebook has since been working to limit facial recognition in many of its products and social apps. It’s now deleting the facial recognition template utilized on the apps and networks.

The feature used to be very useful and fun to use and to a point, freaky. Many will still find it useful but more are no longer happy with the tool. Facebook says about a third of active users will be affected. This means over a billion of templates will no longer work in the near future.

The Face Recognition system has many other features and Facebook is set to delete them for security reasons. It still is considered as a powerful tool but Facebook needs to rethink its strategies.

Facebook will still continue on related technologies but will be limiting its use. The public may not easily access them now but the tech will still be there at Facebook’s disposal. It may still be useful when it comes to authentication so it may be considered.

Facebook may explore other use for this facial recognition system. The company has been committed to control, privacy, and transparency so it’s doing this shutdown. It’s a responsible move other companies may follow.