If your company is looking for new employees but you feel like your audience is more Facebook than LinkedIn, then we have good news for you. The social media giant is broadening its job-seeking horizons by letting people in 40 more countries look for jobs through Facebook and also let companies and brands hire through the network as well. The service was previously available in the US and Canada and apparently, this was such a success that they’re expanding.

If you’re a job-seeker, all you have to do is head on over to facebook.com/jobs and you’ll see which are available within your location. You can also go to the Jobs section in the Explore tab on your mobile or click on the Jobs icon in Marketplace. It works like other job application apps as you populate it with your information. Better yet if you already have all this info, like previous employment, in your Facebook profile. Once you finish your application, a conversation through Messenger will be automatically generated between you and the company’s Business page. You can subscribe to alerts to receive notifications on the jobs you really like.

If you’re a business looking for applicants, there are many places where your job posts will appear. This includes your official Business Page, the Jobs dashboard, in the Marketplace, and in your followers’ News Feed. All you have to do is create a post directly from your page with all the necessary information and then upload it. You will also be able to manage applications and communicate with the applicants like scheduling interviews and even sending them reminders.

Note that if your country is not yet included in the list, going to facebook.com/jobs will lead you to Facebook’s own career page (unless that’s where you really wanted to apply). No news yet if they’ll be expanding to even more countries in the future.

