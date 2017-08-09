Looks like Facebook is cleaning house, at least when it comes to apps that aren’t working or are redundant with their main one. Yesterday it was the Groups mobile app, today it’s their Lifestage networking app for high school students. It didn’t even reach its first birthday, but the social networking giant decided to pull out the app from the Google Play Store since August 4. There wasn’t an official statement on why this happened, but we can probably guess that it didn’t really catch on since we haven’t heard much about it.

If you don’t even know what this app was, it was created by a 20-year-old employee (what were you doing at 20) Michael Sayman. The purpose was to create something to connect high school students with their peers at their school by sharing selfies and videos, as if teenagers didn’t have enough apps to do that. Old people aka those who were honest enough to admit they were over 21 were blocked from joining a school or even looking through the app.

But of course, you can probably fake that detail to get into it, which raised a lot of issues beginning with privacy and also the risk of predators targeting kids. And so here we are, saying goodbye to an app that didn’t really serve much of a purpose for the rest of the non-high school world. A Facebook spokesperson said that they learned a lot from Lifestage when it comes to the online behavior of twins. These learnings will carry on into the main Facebook app.

If you were on Lifestage (hopefully not if you’re an adult), then sorry to say that you won’t be able to access the app anymore. But we’ll probably see more new features appealing to teens on Facebook, at least for those who are still there.

