Mark this as the day when Facebook has become even more Snapchat-like. It’s been a gradual transition but the transformation of the Facebook Camera is almost complete. The latest update lets you add even more “creative” ways of sharing your photos and videos to whomever you want to share it on Messenger. Plus, the Stories feature is not confined to just the Messenger app but can now be seen on the main Facebook app and you can also share directly to a contact your photo or video for a limited time only.

While some are not pleased that Messenger is becoming more like Snapchat with every new update, there are also those who are seemingly enjoying all the weird and quirky things you can do with the selfie that you took. The Facebook Camera now has a lot of masks, frames, and interactive filters. It even has reactive effects where dynamic objects like falling snow can interact with you as you take your selfie. They also have movie tie-in masks for Alien: Covenant, Despicable Me 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and Wonder Woman.

The Stories feature is another one of those Snapchat-like features that was first introduced to Messenger. But now you can see it on the Facebook app, but not on your News Feed thank god. It’s just located at the top, and similar to the Messenger one, your friends that have Stories are on a swipeable carousel. Just tap My Story to add your own, or if you want to send it directly to someone, tap Direct. It will still disappear after 24 hours so if you want it on a more permanent basis, post it on your News Feed as a regular post.

They promise to introduce even more features to the app in the next few months so be prepared for more “cool” and “hip” features. Only time will tell if this will help Messenger and Facebook get new users or if more people will leave as they deem that it is trying too hard.

